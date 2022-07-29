The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Losing faith in bishops over LGBTQ+ rights and their lack of empathy | Letters

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Andrew Foreshew-Cain and Canon Dr Paul Oestreicher on Anglicanism’s culture war around sexuality

Though I welcome the changes to the text of the Lambeth conference “call on human dignity”, removing the offensive and wrong-headed attempt to reaffirm a resolution from 1998 and its homophobic attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people and our relationships, I am left distressed and bruised, like so many faithful members of the Church of England (Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality, 26 July).

For years we have listened to our bishops apologise for the hurt caused by the C of E’s stance, and lived in hope as we have worked our slow way through a process of “shared conversations” and most recently the Living in Love and Faith project. We have been promised that our voices would be heard, that all people are equally valued and that we have a secure place in the C of E as baptised and faithful followers of Christ.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/29/losing-faith-in-bishops-over-lgbtq-rights-and-their-lack-of-empathy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version