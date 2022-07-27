The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tom Daley condemns homophobia across Commonwealth ahead of Games

Gold medallist diver’s comments come ahead of opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday

The Olympic diver Tom Daley has condemned homophobia across Commonwealth nations ahead of the start of competition in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this week.

As part of a new BBC documentary to be aired next month, the athlete visited some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries to expose the danger and discrimination faced by the LGBT+ community.

