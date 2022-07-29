‘In the past’: Matthew Guy dismisses concerns over Victorian Liberal candidate’s attacks on transgender rights

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 03:45 Hits: 6

Moira Deeming’s 2020 comments on Safe Schools and gender identity not made by ‘a candidate’, Guy says

Victorian opposition leader, Matthew Guy, has asked reporters to “give me a break” when questioned over comments made by Liberal candidate Moira Deeming attacking transgender rights and her claim LGBTQ+ children were being taught to be “narcissistic”.

Moira Deeming, a teacher and Melton councillor, was preselected at the weekend to represent the Liberals in the Western Metropolitan Region, replacing outspoken MP Bernie Finn ahead of the November state election.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jul/29/in-the-past-matthew-guy-dismisses-concerns-over-new-victorian-liberal-candidates-attacks-on-transgender-rights