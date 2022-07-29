A celebration of extraordinary trans people! With Ken the Hen Gender Ambiguity Chicken | First Dog on the Moon

You may be wondering why, but perhaps the question you should be asking is … why not?! Bgrk!

Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published

Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what you need is First Dog merchandise and prints

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/29/a-spontaneous-celebration-of-extraordinary-trans-people-with-ken-the-hen-gender-ambiguity-chicken