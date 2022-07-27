Mom Tells Fellow Mother of a Special Needs Child That Her Daughter is Not Responsible For Her Child, Asks If She’s Wrong

Articles

Parenthood is hard. Like, really hard. So, it’s no wonder many parents appreciate all the help they can get when it comes to watching out their children. In most cases, however, it’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, or siblings. However, it’s also a sensitive subject, and you don’t want to push it. It’s one thing for your SO’s parents to offer help with your children, but it’s completely another to ask for a stranger to watch over your kid. On top of that, others are limited in their helping capacity when it comes to your children, so you should be mindful of how much you ask from them.

Well, one mom of two kids, aged 14 and 7, recently decided to share her story to the popular Am I The A-hole subreddit and ask for opinions. The mom shared that her 7-year-old son is on the autism spectrum, and he required quite a bit of specialized care. However, the mom had a conflict with another mom, also a parent to a kid with special needs.

As it turns out, the OPs older daughter Maria, aged 14, often helps with her younger brother when there is no way the parents or the babysitter could come in to provide specialized care for their boy. OP shared that given that Maria is still a minor and this is not her job, she compensates her in various ways, but mostly in cash.

However, the problem arose when the mom of the other kid after she arranged that Maria watches over her daughter with special needs too. The OP went ballistic on her, so now she wanted to know if it was the right thing to do. We’ll let you read the whole story below before you make a judgment – and it’s a tough one.

As you could see for yourself, this is a tough one, and the opinions were divided. Although most people sided with the OP and agreed that her daughter shouldn’t have been assigned to be the caregiver of Helen, they also agreed that maybe Maria needs a break from looking after David too – which is why she was so happy to be enrolled in the art program in the first place. Check out what people had to say about the story below, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Source: Bored Panda

Mom Tells Fellow Mother of a Special Needs Child That Her Daughter is Not Responsible For Her Child, Asks If She's Wrong

