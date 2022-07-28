Teacher Explains Young Students Equity And Why They Can’t Be Treated Equally

Articles

The child’s early ages are often the most important years of their lives. Namely, they shape their vision for the future, and that’s why having good teachers is one of the most important factors of developing a healthy person.

Unfortunately, we still live in a world where inequity is very present, and kids need to learn the concept of inequity from a very young age – and that’s why teacher Aimme has taken things into her own hands.

Aimme is a 21-year-old third-grade teacher who recently posted a TikTok video in which she showed how she teaches her students about equity. The kids also understand the need for allocation of resources to address the inequity in the world, and they learn a thing or two about the current inequity.

Aimme posted the video on TikTok, and it has been liked more than 1.4 million times and viewed more than 6 million times!

Check out the viral video for yourself below:

Aimme received an overwhelming support and some people even called for her to teach equity lessons to adults – who very much need them!

After her initial video went gained a lot of popularity, she posted a follow-up video in which she explained that it was an equity lesson in which she wanted to teach her students what ‘it’s not fair’ means.

