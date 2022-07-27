Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 16:32 Hits: 2

Panel awards Allison Bailey payout in row over trans rights but rejects her claim against Stonewall

A barrister who tweeted criticism of the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall’s position on trans rights was unlawfully discriminated against and victimised as a result of her views, an employment tribunal has found.

Allison Bailey, a founder of the gender-critical group LGB Alliance, sued Garden Court Chambers (GCC) and Stonewall, claiming that the latter had instructed or induced discrimination by her chambers.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/27/law-chambers-discriminated-against-gender-critical-barrister-tribunal-rules