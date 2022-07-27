‘Out of step’: Victoria’s first openly gay MP slams Liberal party leadership over Moira Deeming preselection

Articles

Former Liberal MP Andrew Olexander says he is ‘angered’ and ‘disappointed’ with party

Victoria’s first openly gay state MP has slammed the leader of his former party, Matthew Guy, for failing to condemn a newly preselected Liberal candidate who has a history of attacking transgender rights.

Moira Deeming, a teacher and Melton councillor, was preselected at the weekend to replace the outspoken upper house MP Bernie Finn ahead of the November state election.

