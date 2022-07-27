The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'This is hard': Brisbane MP speaks about coming out in emotional first speech to parliament – video

Greens MP for Brisbane Stephen Bates says working in poverty-wage jobs and coming out as gay were 'pivotal moments' that shaped him and his politics. Fighting back tears in his maiden speech to the House of Representatives, he recounts the difficulties he faced as a young gay man in Queensland. ‘I made a promise to myself once I came out that if I ever found myself in a public role that I would be open and proud of who I am,’ he says, winning cheers and hugs from fellow MPs

