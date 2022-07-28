The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Final straw’: former Victorian Liberal MP quits party after Moira Deeming preselection

Andrew Elsbury says he feels ‘no longer in tune’ with party membership

A former MP for Melbourne’s western suburbs has quit the Liberal party, citing its decision to preselect a candidate with a history of attacking transgender rights as the “final straw”.

Andrew Elsbury, who represented the Liberals in the Western Metropolitan Region from 2010 to 2014, quit the party on Wednesday, after Moira Deeming was preselected to replace outspoken MP Bernie Finn in his former electorate.

