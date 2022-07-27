Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 11:58 Hits: 2

A video showing a furious nun in Italy splitting up two female models that were getting ready for a magazine photoshoot has been making the rounds.

The non, who hasn’t been identified yet, got really angry as she walked past Serena de Ferrari and Briton Kyshan Wilson, two female models that were taking part in a photoshoot in Naples.

As they locked lips, the nun dragged them apart and shouted:

“What are you doing? This is the devil’s work.”

The women giggled at her outburst, and told her that they’re working.

You can check out the video for yourself below:

The models also start in a popular Italian TV show called Mare Fuori, and were taking part in the photoshoot for Not Yet magazine.

They were on location in the Spanish Quarter in Naples, in a little sidestreet when the nun showed up.

Roberta Mastalia, the makeup artist who was present at the scene said that the nun asked them if they had been to Mass that day, and when they said ‘No’, she started blaming young people for pandemic and ran forward to split up the models.

They had to tell the nun to leave them do their work, and she slowly walked off.

Serena posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption ‘God doesn’t love LGBT’, and many people have chimed in with their comments that the church still has anti-gay views, but at least the nun wasn’t very persistent.

Source: Daily Mail

The post Italian Nun Splits Up Two Female Models as They Were Smooching For a Photoshoot appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/italian-nun-splits-up-two-female-models-as-they-were-smooching-for-a-photoshoot/