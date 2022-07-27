Australian Government Brings Back The Word ‘Mother’ On Healthcare Forms Instead of ‘Birthing Parent’

Articles

The decision to replace the word mother with ‘birthing parents’ on a healthcare form in Australia has been reversed by Anthony Albanese’s government.

As stated by Minister for NDIS and Government Services Bill Shorten, many mothers had complained that the document was ‘dehumanizing’, so they decided to change the form to read ‘mothers’.

The new consent forms were introduced in three hospitals across the country, and the document asked for the ‘birthing parent’s full name’ in one box, and ‘birthing parent’s signature’ in another.

Mr Shorten tweeted that the forms will be replaced with new ones that use the word ‘mother’, not ‘birthing parent’ which is consistent with other Medicare forms.

According to Mr Shorten, the change was made as a part of a pilot program that was launched in three hospitals under the previous Coalition government in Australia.

The change comes after many moms complained about the forms, saying that they’re offensive and ‘alienating’ towards omen who wanted to be called mothers.

This is how people reacted to the news:

