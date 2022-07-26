Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 10:13 Hits: 0

Archbishop of Canterbury responds to outcry over declaration that marriage is ‘between a man and a woman’

The archbishop of Canterbury has been forced to allow Anglican bishops from all over the world the option of rejecting a statement on sexuality when they meet in Canterbury this week for the Lambeth conference.

The U-turn from Justin Welby, the leader of the global Anglican communion and the conference president, came late on Monday night, hours before 650 delegates began arriving for the 12-day meeting.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/26/justin-welby-forced-to-allow-anglican-bishops-to-reject-statement-on-sexuality