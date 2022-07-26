The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Françafrique is back: Macron’s visit to Cameroon signals Colonisation 2.0

The French president sees himself as a break from old colonial ways. But his visit to the despot Paul Biya tells a different story

When the French president, Emmanuel Macron, landed in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Monday for a two-day visit, France’s puppet leaders across Africa were assured of one thing: Françafrique is back. The question is what this means for the future of millions.

The answer – and Macron’s legacy – is more repression, more coups, more corruption, more violence, more suffering and, ultimately, more refugees and migrants making dangerous journeys to Europe in search of safety. It will also mean the further incursion of Russia and China, which highlight European colonial crimes even as they ramp up their own influence.

