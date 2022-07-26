The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republican went to son’s same-sex wedding days after voting against equal marriage rights

Glenn Thompson voted against Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right to have a same-sex marriage into federal law

Representative Glenn Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican, attended his son’s same-sex wedding days after the lawmaker voted against a bill that would codify the right to have a same-sex marriage into federal law.

Thompson was one of 157 Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the US House last week. On Friday, he attended his son’s wedding, NBC News was first to report.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/26/glenn-thompson-republican-son-gay-marriage-vote-bill

