Saying monkeypox is tearing through communities of queer men isn’t stigmatising – being afraid to say it is | Owen Jones

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

From vaccines to testing, targeted health messaging will help us protect as many as people from the virus as possible

Not since the gruesome heyday of HIV/Aids has a virus been such a threat to men who have sex with men. As monkeypox rips through queer communities, particularly in London, the cruel legacy of that pandemic casts an unnerving shadow. Conversations in LGBTQ+ spaces – from Highgate men’s pond in the capital to bars and clubs in urban centres – turn anxiously to this new threat.

Those who have had the virus share their experiences: some symptoms mild, others painful and miserable. WhatsApp groups ping with pictures of gay and bisexual men proudly displaying plaster-covered upper arms to confirm they’ve been vaccinated in a flashback to the peak of the national Covid trauma. On the gay hookup app Grindr, some use their profiles to announce they’re abstaining from sexual contact until their scheduled vaccination; in queer clubs, some choose to skip the ritual taking-off of T-shirts, fearing the prolonged skin-on-skin contact of an intimate dance will put them at risk.

Owen Jones is a Guardian columnist

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/26/monkeypox-gay-communities-vaccines-health-messages