Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

The order was a blow to Indiana legislators who passed a law banning transgender students from participating in all-female school sports. The state's Republican governor vetoed it, warning that this would be the result.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/federal-judge-allows-10-year-old-trans-girl-rejoin-school-softball-team/