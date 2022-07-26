Book From 1950s Gives Tips To Wives ‘How To Look After Their Husbands’

Articles

Although we often laugh at old cards and images from the past, the reality is that some of them still hold value – even today. Not much has changed over the years, especially when it comes to how the world sees women. However, we sometimes come across those old traditions that we simple can’t believe people followed back then.

We recently came across a ‘guide’ dating from the 1950s that teaches women on how ‘Wives should treat their husbands’, or specifically, ‘Tips to look out after your husband’. Yes, you read that right. Was this written by a man? Probably. Although we can’t be sure – it’s the 1950s, after all.

Check out what wives were supposed to behave like in the 1950s below.

The photo belongs to a home economics book that was published in the 1950s, and it detailed how a wife should act towards her husband, and how she can be the best partner to her husband and the best mother to her children. Essentially, the book provides tips on women on how to be good wives and how to ‘look after their husbands’. Although some of these ‘rules’ seem unacceptable today, it’s interesting to see how society behaved not so long ago.

The photo was shared on Reddit, where it went viral. People had quite a laugh at how ridiculous this article is, but it’s actually sad to see what women had to go through not so long ago.

