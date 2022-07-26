The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Woman Kicks Out Husband For Kicking Out Their Teen Son For Being Gay

Coming out as gay can be a stressful occurrence for many young LGBTQ+ persons, especially because of the fear of how their loved ones would react.

On other note, having a supportive family and friends that will accept you for who you are means the world, which is why one mom decided to share the story of her LGBT son on Reddit.

Namely, the 15-year-old boy came out to his parents, only for his father to scream at him and kick him out of the house. The boy called up his mom and told her what happened, and the mom got so furious that she broke up with her now ex-husband!

Check out the story for yourself below:

After she shared the story on Reddit, she shared a further update on the situation:

What. A. Queen!

Source: Upworthy

