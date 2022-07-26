Model Confronts Photographer That Told Her Not To Eat For Two Weeks For a Photoshoot

Articles

The fashion and modeling industry is very tough, and you don’t have to be a model to know this.

Thousands of models have spoken up about their experiences and the unrealistic expectations society has for the bodies they’re supposed to show off on the runway or in photos.

One Belgian influencer recently spoke out about an incident she was a part of. Namely, she went for a photoshoot, and the photographer told her not to eat until the next scheduled photoshoot, which was scheduled two weeks later. The woman wasn’t having any of it and decided to speak out about the issue in a viral TikTok video.

The 22-year-old model and TikTok star Thewizardliz posted the video that has since been viewed more than 20 million times, and for a good reason!

The last words she told the photographer touched many, which is why the video went viral. This is what she told him:

“You are very lucky that I love myself and my body. If there was another model who was standing here and is insecure about her body, that one comment you made can make her go insane. She’ll literally stop eating, weighing her food, and her hair will fall out. Her organs can die. She can literally die because of that one comment you made. You should watch how you talk to people. That’s not how you talk to people. I’m already very skinny and even if I wasn’t you’re not allowed to tell me what to do with my body,” she said, before backing out of the project. “You’re going to tell the client I’m not doing this anymore.” When another woman on the set tries to intervene on the photographer’s behalf, the influencer puts her foot down. “We’re not shooting. We’re not doing this. You can tell them why. You should watch your mouth because it can really damage them,”

People loved the video, which has already garnered more than 5.4 million likes on TikTok. This is what commenters had to say about it:

