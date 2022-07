Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 17:36 Hits: 2

Erin Overbey claims that she was scapegoated by the magazine's editors who blamed her for an error that was inserted into the copy of an article by EIC David Remnick.

Read more https://nypost.com/2022/07/25/new-yorker-fires-journalist-who-complained-about-gender-inequality/