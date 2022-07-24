Pete Buttigieg urges Republicans to back same-sex marriage bill

Articles

Senate Democrats hope at least 10 Republicans will support Respect for Marriage Act after 157 in House voted against it

The US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, has delivered an emotional appeal for Republicans to support a law protecting same-sex marriage as it heads for the Senate.

Democrats who control Congress aim to protect same-sex marriage amid uncertainty over which privacy based rights the conservative-dominated supreme court might target next, having overturned the right to abortion last month.

