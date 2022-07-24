The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pete Buttigieg urges Republicans to back same-sex marriage bill

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Senate Democrats hope at least 10 Republicans will support Respect for Marriage Act after 157 in House voted against it

The US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, has delivered an emotional appeal for Republicans to support a law protecting same-sex marriage as it heads for the Senate.

Democrats who control Congress aim to protect same-sex marriage amid uncertainty over which privacy based rights the conservative-dominated supreme court might target next, having overturned the right to abortion last month.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/24/pete-buttigieg-same-sex-bill-republicans-senate

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version