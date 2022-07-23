Alicia Silverstone Says She’s ‘Following Nature’ And Still Co-Sleeps With 11-Year-Old Son

Articles

Actress Alicia Silverstone has recently revealed that she still shares her bed with her preteen son, Bear. She wants all mom-shamers to keep their opinions to themselves and get over it, because she likes co-sleeping with her 11-year-old.

Silverstone appeared on the latest episode of The Ellen Fisher Podcast and said that she’s over with being shamed for parenting her 11-year-old, whom she shared with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

“I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and love,” – she said.

Ellen described Alicia as someone who’s happy for people to think what they want about how she chooses to raise her child, even if it’s strange to some. Her alternative parenting techniques include co-sleeping with her son, elimination communication, her son’s long hear, and teaching him to question everything that he’s told. She also raises her son vegan, and doesn’t punish him in any way.

When asked about her choice to co-sleep with her son, the actress said:

“The things I’m doing I’m not inventing. I didn’t invent any of it. It’s just me following nature. Bear and I still sleep together. If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten, so it’s not ideal for your baby to be over there.”

Silverstone added that she’s well aware that mom-shamers will criticize her for her choices, but she doesn’t care one bit.

She has been criticized for her parenting choices before, when she said that she was chewing food for Bear, potty training him as an infant, and letting him have a long hair.

The actress added that she was very careful with her son’s diet when he was little, especially with introducing sugar and processed foods, but he’s now ‘all bets off’ and he’s obsessed with Takis.

The 45-year-old firmly believes that her parenting decisions have created a healthy foundation for Bear, and he can now tell the difference and he explores food independently.

