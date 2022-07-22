Nigerian Activist Presents 7 Ways To “Teach Your Children Consent Without Mentioning The ‘S’ Word”

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 08:06 Hits: 8

Even though we live in 2022, it seems like even adults still have difficulty understanding the concept of consent. This is why it’s important to teach children the about consent from a young age – and we’re lacking in that area. Not only that it’s not part of the curriculum at schools, but parents also consider this an uncomfortable (and unnecessary) task, especially due to the fact that any discussion about consent would inevitably touch on the topic of intimate relationship.

Well, Lolo Cynthia is here to help. She’s a 25-year-old UNHCR Nigerian influencer who is dedicated to making a change in the way we teach young children consent, and she shared seven ways how to do so in a now very popular Twitter thread.

Without further ado, we invite you to check out the thread below.

7 Ways to Teach YOUR children Consent without mentioning SEX. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

1.Teach Your Children To Say NO Teaching kids to say no might seem like an insignificant gesture, but the impact goes a long way especially in African cultures where children are not encouraged to be assertive or disagree with an adult as its seen as disrespectful. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

This kind of parenting condition children to accept anything an adults says or does as superior and correct, passing the message that their own opinions and decisions do not matter when talking to adults. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

2.Respect Your Children No Nothing is more confusing to a child than when you teach them to say no but don’t respect their decisions when they do; thus they learn to accept that their NO is only valid when speaking to people younger than them. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

3.Teach Your Children To ALWAYS ask for permission We need to teach children to always ask for permission before taking or touching what doesn’t belong to them, no matter how close they are to the person EVEN FAMILY. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

We all know how annoying and invasive it feels when people go through our stuff or take something without asking; this feeling doesn’t automatically disappear because the person is family- we simply learn to normalize such behavior and diminish the feelings associated with it. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

4.Get A Strong Positive Male Figure For Boy Children In our society, it can be very easy for young boys to think and view others as objects meant to fulfill their own needs. When boys have men they trust and admire be vulnerable with them, it opens up a chance for them- — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

5.Teach Kids Not To Move People Out Of the Way With Their Hands This is one that can only be taught when the ADULT themselves adhere to the rule; the child can only learn this by watching their guardian respect other people’s bodies and personal space. — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

6.Teach Kids Not To Give Out People’s Personal Information Without Permission They need to be taught to always ask before giving out the information of someone else no matter how close they are to the person.

It shows respect for the person’s privacy! — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

7. Make every moment a teachable moment. Take advantage of every moment to pass knowledge because things said casually sticks! — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 16, 2020

Cynthia is very determined in her cause, and she believes we should all teach our children about consent, and why consent i simportant. The first step, and probably the most important one, is to teach your children to say NO, and this goes a long way. It’s not just about sexual consent, but it also applies in all relationship, including ones with friends, relatives, in school, anywhere else.

Our school, church and family friendly posters for children teaching them on consent, their private parts and bad / good touch! MYBIM (My Body Is Mine) is our Comprehensive sex education syllabus under @LoloTalksInc used to teach children and Teens! pic.twitter.com/n4qToWpd8z — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 15, 2019

These posters will be sold to allow us raise funds to continue our work teaching the young ones on appropriate and comprehensive sex ed! These words were beautifully illustrated by @Art_of_Achalugo .

Supervised by @olaniyan_dolapo and headed by me! A huge step for the team — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 15, 2019

You have permission to use these posters wherever you want Do NOT sell!

If you want to print and need the original copies – I’m ready to share with you! NOT FOR PROFIT!! — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 17, 2020

Source: Upworthy

The post Nigerian Activist Presents 7 Ways To “Teach Your Children Consent Without Mentioning The ‘S’ Word” appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/nigerian-activist-presents-7-ways-to-teach-your-children-consent-without-mentioning-the-s-word/