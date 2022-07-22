Woman Shares The Right And The Wrong Way To Express Your Opinion About Other Women

Articles

Whenever women live the lifestyle they want, they lose. Why? Because the women that are more outspoken about all aspects of life, or are less conservative about it, often get called to ‘cover up’, or get called derogatory terms.

However, women who are more conservative get called ‘prudes’.

So, it’s a lose-lose situation.

Writer delafro_ (real name Candace Sinclaire) decided to speak out about this issue, and she addressed women on how they speak to one another.

Even though misogyny is present among men, there’s something truly distressing when you see women putting other women down.

She explained how we can express our lifestyle choices without belittling others in her thread, and we believe it’s a must-read.

Scroll down to check it out:

This is what people in the comments thought about her powerful message:

