Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 6

ShutterstockOne Republican said that the right to use and obtain contraception is "a Trojan horse for more abortions."

The post House passes bill to protect access to contraception. 195 Republicans voted against it appeared first on LGBTQ Nation.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/house-passes-bill-protect-access-contraception-195-republicans-voted/