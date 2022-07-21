NFL players like me are cheered when we come out … and are soon unemployed

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 07:42 Hits: 10

The league, fans and teammates have shown support for gay and bisexual players. So why is it so hard for us to remain doing the job we love?

If Carl Nassib is not signed to a team by 8 September, the NFL, a league with 32 teams and more than 1,600 players, will once again not have a single LGBTQ+ in its ranks.

I’m writing this piece well before that date because it’s a travesty and there’s still time for the situation to change. When I became the first out active NFL player to identify as bisexual in August 2019 and I found myself without a team, I would have wanted someone to advocate for me.

