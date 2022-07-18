Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay and speaks out against Russian attitudes

Articles

Russia’s No 1 female tennis player is in relationship with woman

Kasatkina: ‘Living in peace with yourself is all that matters’

Daria Kasatkina, Russia’s highest-ranked female tennis player, has come out as gay in a video interview posted online on Monday.

The current world No 12 told Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko that she is in a relationship with a woman and found “living in the closet” impossible. Kasatkina, who is not currently based in Russia, also posted pictures on Instagram with her girlfriend, the figure skater Natalia Zabiiako.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul/18/daria-kasatkina-russian-tennis-player-comes-out-as-gay