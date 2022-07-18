People Praise Disney Series ‘Baymax!’ For Showing Trans Man Shopping For Period Products

Articles

We recently had an article about how conservatives were losing their minds about the new Disney series ‘Baymax!’, which showed a trans man shopping for period products.

Well, living in 2022, it seems like the conservatives got everything they ever wanted from the Supreme Court with the overturns of basic rights, and more similar overturns on the way. However, they’re still having meltdowns over the fact that LGBTQ+ people exist. Would you imagine!

Yet, the newest uproar comes from an unusual place: a Disney+ series that shows a trans man shopping for menstrual products.

The series is called Baymax!, and it’s a family-friendly spinoff of the animated movie Big Hero 6. The series is inclusive towards LGBTQ+ characters, but the whole uproar started when the far-right conservative writer Christopher Rufo threw a tantrum about a scene that shows the titular robot helping a character buying tampons and pads.

This is the scene that caused uproar among conservatives:

I know it’s got the haters frothing but I can’t help feeling that a world where children learn about periods, including that trans men have periods, at an early age unproblematically is the kind of world I want to live in.

#Baymaxpic.twitter.com/8lZPr9hlG9 — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) June 30, 2022

Namely, the middle schooler named Sofia was purchasing supplies for her first period, and she was asking customers in the menstrual products aisle for their recommendations.

However, let’s forget about the conservatives for a second, and focus on the positives: the massive support the new series gained!

What’s better, the series also features a scene that discusses menstruation, which helps to normalize periods. Many people praised the scenes, and Disney+ for normalizing a trans person buying period products and for trying to normalize and destigmatize menstruation.

Like i wish baymax was my father pic.twitter.com/gUnjIRvao3 — riss (@harpyeda) June 29, 2022

here is the scene from baymax with the trans man without linking back to a transphobe/giving a transphobe clout pic.twitter.com/rBMh9rtNwR — $ ELIANA $ (@loveIabor) June 29, 2022

“These might be easier if it’s her first period.” I agree that Disney is doing some sketchy shit, but this seems more like “normalizing” men buying feminine products for their daughters, or other women in their life. Which btw, should be totally fine lol. Definitely done that. pic.twitter.com/T3fZ4nSyLi — karl89 (@marx89nm) June 29, 2022

Baymax said trans rights and I think that’s very much in character tbh what a sweetheart https://t.co/3h8b1MmMS3pic.twitter.com/iBowr4K8W8 — Drifter @ Chell (@SMTDrifter) June 29, 2022

Source: Upworthy

