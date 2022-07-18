The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

People Praise Disney Series ‘Baymax!’ For Showing Trans Man Shopping For Period Products

We recently had an article about how conservatives were losing their minds about the new Disney series ‘Baymax!’, which showed a trans man shopping for period products.

Well, living in 2022, it seems like the conservatives got everything they ever wanted from the Supreme Court with the overturns of basic rights, and more similar overturns on the way. However, they’re still having meltdowns over the fact that LGBTQ+ people exist. Would you imagine!

Yet, the newest uproar comes from an unusual place: a Disney+ series that shows a trans man shopping for menstrual products.

The series is called Baymax!, and it’s a family-friendly spinoff of the animated movie Big Hero 6. The series is inclusive towards LGBTQ+ characters, but the whole uproar started when the far-right conservative writer Christopher Rufo threw a tantrum about a scene that shows the titular robot helping a character buying tampons and pads.

This is the scene that caused uproar among conservatives:

Namely, the middle schooler named Sofia was purchasing supplies for her first period, and she was asking customers in the menstrual products aisle for their recommendations.
However, let’s forget about the conservatives for a second, and focus on the positives: the massive support the new series gained!

What’s better, the series also features a scene that discusses menstruation, which helps to normalize periods. Many people praised the scenes, and Disney+ for normalizing a trans person buying period products and for trying to normalize and destigmatize menstruation.

Source: Upworthy

