Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

Women "make the first move" on the app. The rule appears to apply to non-binary people and not just men.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/bumble-allegedly-wouldnt-let-non-binary-person-message-woman-first/