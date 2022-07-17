‘A baby needed a family’: how a same-sex couple became one of Germany’s first to adopt

Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022

In 2018, after the introduction of marriage equality in Germany, Ben Fergusson and his husband Tom became one of the first same-sex married couples to adopt

My childhood fantasy, whenever there was an unexpected knock at the door, was that Charles and Diana had had a breakdown on the A road that ran outside our house and needed a bed for the night. Subsequently, I was always mortified when the door opened on a grinning friend of my parents or some pre-GPS driver lost in the black Oxfordshire countryside. This huge disparity between reality and the grandiose expectations I was able to conjure up in milliseconds has never left me.

The call that Wednesday afternoon was a rare exception. I had just finished teaching my weekly English class at the University of Potsdam and saw a missed call on my phone with a Berlin number. I am always waiting for the call, the one that is going to change my life, so it’s impossible for me to ignore an unidentified number. I always phone back.

