UN urged to move Cop27 from Egypt over ‘LGBTQ+ torture’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 10:00 Hits: 0

US adviser to the White House and partner call on UN to move climate crisis summit over fears they would be targeted

A White House adviser and his partner have called on the United Nations to move a key climate change summit from Egypt due to the country’s treatment of LGBTQ people, citing fears that they and other activists would be targeted by security forces if they attend the talks.

The couple, Jerome Foster and Elijah Mckenzie-Jackson, have written to Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to condemn the choice of Egypt as host of the Cop27 talks due to its “LGBTQ+ torture, woman slaughter and civil rights suppression” and that the decision “places our life in danger in the process of advocating for the life of our planet”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jul/15/un-cop27-egypt-lgbtq-climate-crisis