Tensions feared after Birmingham approves block of flats near gay club

Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Activists and councillors are concerned about conflicts over noise levels arising between new residents and club in LGBT quarter

Activists and councillors in Birmingham have warned of possible “rising tensions” in the city’s gay village after a proposed 12-storey block of flats near a famous nightclub was given the go-ahead.

Approval has been given to the development of 456 apartments on the same road as the city’s oldest gay nightclub, the Nightingale, in the heart of the city’s LGBT quarter.

