‘When my wife fawned over Richard Gere, I was secretly thinking, phwoar!’: the people who come out in later life

Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

Olympic athlete Kelly Holmes spoke openly about her sexuality last month for the first time at the age of 52. But she is not alone. We meet five people who embraced their true selves in their fifties and beyond

There is no right age or time to come out as lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans. These days, it is a rite of passage associated with the young; over generations, the average age for coming out has fallen. For some, though, it takes a little longer: last month, after 34 years in the public eye, the Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes came out at the age of 52, for the first time speaking openly about her sexuality. She is by no means the only one. For some, it is a self-realisation that comes out of the blue; others may have spent a lifetime grappling with prejudice, with memories of a time when homosexuality was still criminalised, or a culture that once encouraged silence. Here, five LGBTQ+ people who came out later in life share their stories, proving that there is always time to embrace and explore identity or your sexuality.

