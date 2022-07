Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 21:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot

Rep. Ken Calvert - who has voted against LGBTQ rights for decades and outed one of his opponents - is now running against a gay man in one of the gayest cities in America.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/gop-congressman-tries-win-lgbtq-voters-now-district-includes-palm-springs/