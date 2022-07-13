Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:42 Hits: 1

The current childcare and early education system in England does not work for women – both as mothers, and as part of the undervalued early years workforce – nor for children, at a fundamental time in their development. This report by the Fawcett Society, Childcare and Early Education Systems, compares the childcare and early education systems of …

Continue reading "Fawcett Society report: Childcare and early education systems: a comparative literature review of liberal welfare states"

The post Fawcett Society report: Childcare and early education systems: a comparative literature review of liberal welfare states appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/fawcett-society-report-childcare-and-early-education-systems-a-comparative-literature-review-of-liberal-welfare-states/