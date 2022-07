Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 18:30 Hits: 5

Screenshot

"Is this how you run your classroom?" Hawley whined. "Yes," the annoyed professor responded. "You should come. You'd learn a lot."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/law-professor-humiliates-josh-hawley-senate-committee-hearing/