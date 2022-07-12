The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

James Webb image reignites calls to rename telescope amid links to LGBT abuses

Academics have long petitioned Nasa to rename the space telescope, given historical accusations linking Webb to anti-LGBT policies

The release of the first images from the James Webb space telescope, the most powerful ever launched into space, has renewed calls from astronomers for Nasa to rename the instrument amid allegations Webb was complicit in historical persecution of LGBTQ+ people.

The $10bn telescope is named in tribute to James Webb, an American official who was the second administrator of Nasa. Webb led the space agency during many of the Apollo missions in the 1960s and also served as the US undersecretary of state from 1949 to 1952.

