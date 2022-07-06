Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 17:30 Hits: 0

Cadance Bell knew she was trans from an early age, living in Mudgee, NSW. In this extract from her new memoir, she recalls the terror of buying teen girl magazines for herself

My mind buzzed with a frequency rivalled by the overhead fluorescents of the supermarket. I targeted Bi-Lo, not Woolworths, because Woolies was the more popular of the Mudgee shops. Bi-Lo was where elderly people went to get their bran; it was quieter, dimmer, less evolved than the fancier new supermarkets. Its linoleum floors had gone as yellow as its shelf price stickers and the aisles were tall and narrow, a pedestrian maze ripe for a surreptitious sale.

The chrome gate sensed me and swung open. I entered the throat of the store. Inside I stalked the aisles, doing my best to outwardly human. Inside, my cells were vibrating. I checked each aisle in a reconnaissance sweep, looking for familiar faces, anyone who could connect me with what I was about to do. As shoppers made contact with my hunter’s gaze I took great interest in whatever it was on the shelf beside me.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jul/07/growing-up-trans-in-country-australia-it-was-better-to-be-caught-with-porno-mags-than-dolly