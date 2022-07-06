Bride Bought The Perfect Wedding Dress For Just $3.75

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:31 Hits: 1

When you see Jillian Lynch’s wedding dress, chances are you’ll think that it’s a traditional, rather expensive dress – especially considering how glamorous it looks on her. However, you’ll be fooled.

Believe it or not, this 32-year-old bride bought the dress for just $3.75!

Lynch posted her bargain hunt on TikTok, where she also shared that she’s a master thrift shopper. For the wedding dress, she had been going through thrift shops in Ohio for four days in a row, although the actual ceremony was just one month away. And she finally found the perfect dress.

In the video, she showed her amazing ivory-colored Camila Coelho dress that fit her perfectly. To make it even better, it was still brand new, and it even had the tags on it.

The same dress costs $220 in retail stores, but she bought it for only $3.75.

Her video went viral on TikTok, and has since been viewed more than 2.6 million times. People were absolutely stunned at how she managed to snag such a huge deal for a dress that seems to have been made just for her.

In an interview with Insider, she did admit that ultimately, the dress cost her a bit more than $3.75, since she decided to make some customizations, such as ‘elevating’ it with adjustable shoulder straps, taking in the waist, and adding a ‘demure’ bit of lace in the front.

Considering that she bought the dress for less than $5, you’d think that she splashed on the shoes. Of course, she didn’t. She bought them for $8, also thrifted. If this is not the steal of the century, I don’t know what is.

Lynch is one of the many new brides that decide to ditch the regular wedding traditions of spending thousands of dollars on clothes, shoes, and jewelry, and we love it!

What’s most important, she felt amazing in her own skin on her big day, and she believes that’s what brides should feel on their wedding day – like they’re at their peak beautiful self.

Source: Upworthy

The post Bride Bought The Perfect Wedding Dress For Just $3.75 appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/bride-bought-the-perfect-wedding-dress-for-just-3-75/