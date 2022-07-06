Guy Tells Sister and Mom To ‘Wash Their Eyes With Soap’ After They See Pic Of His Wife Breastfeeding His Child

Articles

No matter how close you are with someone, it’s a fact that there’s no way you can know every little detail about their relationship – no matter how often you talk about it.

I mean, some things are meant to stay between a couple – that’s how it’s always been, and that’s how it should be. And if anyone thinks differently, they’re wrong, and they’re probably just snooping around or looking to criticize the other couple in some way.

Case in point, one Redditor (who picked out the cheeky throwaway account name AITA-soapyeyes) recently took it to the Am I The A-hole subreddit to ask whether they were in the wrong to tell to ‘wash their eyes with soap’ after she saw a ‘raunchy’ photo of their wife.

Namely, the guy was surprised when he lent his phone to his sister, only to be confronted a few minutes after by her and their mother for his wife’s ‘scandalous’ behavior. As it turns out, they were referring to a selfie she had sent him of herself breastfeeding their baby. So, he told them to ‘wash their eyes with soap’, but now was wondering if he went too far.

We have to admit, there is a funny touch to the story, so we invite you to check it out for yourselves below.

Expectedly, almost everyone voted that the dad was absolutely not the a-hole here, but they were grossed out that breastfeeding is still being sexualized.

