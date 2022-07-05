This terrifying backslide on LGBTQ rights is a threat to women’s rights too | Owen Jones

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 09:40 Hits: 0

It’s no surprise that people opposing the rights of this minority are also anti-abortion. Unless we unite, patriarchy will come for us all

Is Pride a protest, a party or a corporate jamboree? London’s annual Pride took place this Saturday – the first since 2019, due to Covid – and, while the banks marched and the capital’s LGBTQ citizens revelled, a shadow loomed over the parade. All minorities must at some point confront a cruel truth: complacency bred by the illusion that history is a story of perpetual progress is an unwise error. After Britain’s anti-gay laws were repealed and unapologetic homophobia lost its vice-like grip over public opinion, Pride became depoliticised. The important battles had been won. Now we simply celebrate past victories in a mass piss-up, allowing some companies with questionable records to wrap themselves in the feelgood rainbow flag.

Well, bad news: history isn’t a merry tale of humanity skipping into an ever-more enlightened sunny upland. London Pride took the correct decision this year to ban uniformed police officers from marching, re-imposing a ban lifted in 2003. It was a nod to this reality: families of the victims of the murderer Stephen Port denounced the Metropolitan police for institutional homophobia after a disastrously bungled investigation into the so-called “Grindr killer” – a reminder that, no, the authorities are not your friend.

Owen Jones is a Guardian columnist

The making of Heartstopper: join the author, Alice Oseman, and actor Joe Locke in conversation with Owen Jones on Tuesday 5 July 2022 from 8pm to 9pm BST

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/05/lgbtq-womens-rights-abortion-unite