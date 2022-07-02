Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ law may sound vague – but its purpose is clear | Arwa Mahdawi

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 13:00 Hits: 0

The law, now in effect, bans discussion of sexual orientation. But you can bet straight teachers who mention their spouses will be fine

Rainbows are no longer welcome in the Sunshine state. On Friday, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education measure, more commonly known as the “don’t say gay” law, officially took effect. Under the new law, public school teachers are not allowed to “encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels”.

