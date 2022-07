Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 06:00 Hits: 3

From drag performers to those transitioning, Daniel Jack Lyons collaborated with subjects from marginalised communities who were desperate to be seen

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2022/jul/05/great-transformations-queer-identities-in-the-amazon-in-pictures