The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

US drag queens stand their ground amid intimidation by the far right

Category: Sex Hits: 5

The world of American drag has been marred by growing fears of violence and intimidation as they have been specifically targeted by extremist far-right and militia groups

The drag queens were out in force across New York’s recent Pride parade triggering cheers and waves with their flamboyant and extravagant costumes.

But this year the world of American drag has been marred by growing fears of violence and intimidation as they have been specifically targeted by conservatives and extremist far-right and militia groups amid a general rise in anti-LGBTQ hate.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/04/drag-queens-targeted-us-far-right

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version