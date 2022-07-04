US drag queens stand their ground amid intimidation by the far right

Articles

Published on Monday, 04 July 2022

The world of American drag has been marred by growing fears of violence and intimidation as they have been specifically targeted by extremist far-right and militia groups

The drag queens were out in force across New York’s recent Pride parade triggering cheers and waves with their flamboyant and extravagant costumes.

But this year the world of American drag has been marred by growing fears of violence and intimidation as they have been specifically targeted by conservatives and extremist far-right and militia groups amid a general rise in anti-LGBTQ hate.

