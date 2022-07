Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 17:00 Hits: 6

Alaska Airlines

"I love you with all my heart," the attendant told the pilot. "For my whole life, I will never stop loving you." Then the ring came out.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/flight-attendant-surprise-passengers-proposing-pilot-public-announcement-system/