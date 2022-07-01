Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 10:01 Hits: 0

Former Tory prime minister tells government ‘the matter must not be allowed to slide’

Theresa May has urged Boris Johnson to ban transgender conversion practices as a part of proposed legislation.

Writing in the i paper on the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride, the former Conservative prime minister said: “Few people, reading of accounts from trans people, would disagree that they still face indignities and prejudice, when they deserve understanding and respect.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jul/01/theresa-may-calls-for-ban-on-transgender-conversion-practices