Met says its officers will not march in uniform at London Pride event

Move comes after Peter Tatchell and other LGBTQ+ campaigners raise concerns about homophobia

The Metropolitan police have said its officers will not march in uniform at Pride in London after LGBTQ+ campaigners voiced concern about “institutional homophobia” within the force.

Scotland Yard said on Friday that officers who wish to join the celebrations should do so in civilian clothes rather than police uniform after listening to the “legitimate concerns” of activists.

