Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 10:16 Hits: 2

This year’s event, including a parade starting at Hyde Park Corner, marks 50 years since first Pride in the UK

More than a million people are expected to congregate for the first Pride in London since before the pandemic.

Saturday’s event also marks the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade, which was attended by about 2,000 people.

