Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 2

“I’ve chosen a ‘male’ name and ‘male’ pronouns because this is how I want to interact with a world that demands we choose one of two. But I am not one of two.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/07/ra-princesses-power-creator-comes-transgender-name-nate/